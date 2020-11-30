Roger Lee Poppe, 71

WILLCOX — Roger Lee Poppe of Willcox passed away September 9, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born in Salina, Ohio to Henry A. and Mary Ellen (Treece) Poppe. Roger was a loving husband and father. He loved to fish and arrowhead hunt. Roger was an avid fan of Ohio State University. He was a member of Wynne Chapel. On December 5, 1970 in Saint Mary's, Ohio he married his wife Fay who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Marsha (Jonathan) Paley of Tucson; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Conger and Emily Paley both of Tucson; and his sister, Beverly (Rick) Eskue of Vail. Preceding him in death were his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 which would have been Roger and Fay's 50th wedding anniversary from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wynne Chapel in Richland Ranchettes (Cochise). Contributions may be made in his name to Wynne Chapel. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.