Roger R. Rowley, 86

SIERRA VISTA — Major (Ret) Roger R. Rowley passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma from exposure to ”Agent Orange” from his tour in Vietnam in 1968.
He was born the second son to Byrl and Thelma Lucille Sisson Rowley on January 20, 1934 on the family farm outside of Brodhead, Wisconsin. He attended one room elementary schools and graduated from Evansville High School, Evansville, Wisconsin in 1951. He held a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the State of New York. Roger worked at the Fisher Body plant (General Motors) in Janesville, Wisconsin until 1955. He had joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1952 and entered active duty in November 1955. He married Delores (Dee) Louise Kleven on September 2, 1955 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. His military service took him to Alaska, Korea, Germany, Vietnam and many other locations within the United States. In 1967, while serving as a Sergeant First Class in Germany, he was selected for direct commission to Captain with concurrent assignment in Vietnam. His military education included C&GSC, Military Intelligence Officer Advanced Course, Area Intelligence, Counterintelligence, Radio Operators Course, Hungarian Language, German Language, and Military Police schools. His awards/decorations included the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (4th award), National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and several others.
Roger is survived by his wife, lover and best friend, Dee; two children, daughter Debra Fagan of Phoenix, Arizona and son Randall (Rebecca) of Phoenix, Arizona; grandson Eric Fagan (Beth) and great granddaughter Ashley of Plano, Texas along with numerous cousins in Wisconsin. Also, nieces, nephews and five brothers-in-law all in Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Byrl Lee, sisters Lucille, Rochelle Hamm and Karen Harnack. His interests were golf, travel, reading and watching TV with Dee. He was a charter member of the GHMGC, member of the American Legion, life member of VFW Post 9972, life member of BPOElks 2065 and a member of the Sierra Vista Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1971.
A private, family service will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Plans for the full military honors service and the Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
