Roland Heidrick, 92

BISBEE—It is with a mixture of sadness and joy that we celebrate the life of Roland Lester Heidrick, 92. He passed away peacefully at his home in Bisbee, Arizona on June 3, 2021. He will be greatly missed, but we know he is happy being back together with his loving wife, Joyce.
Roland, son of the late Harry and Bessie Heidrick was born in Douglas, Arizona on March 12, 1929. His father passed away in 1940, when Roland was 11 years old. He and his mother then moved out to the SO Ranch in Palominas where they lived with his grandparents, William and Texie Stevenson. He attended Palominos Elementary School and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1947. Roland then attended Northern Arizona University for one year before returning to his grandfather's ranch in 1948 to help his grandfather out. Roland was a reservist in the U.S. Army, a deputy sheriff under sheriff Jimmy Judd, a miner with Phelps Dodge. He worked in the Phelps Dodge assay office and the smelter after coming up from underground. Roland was a lifetime member of the Elks and the American Legion. He married his soulmate, the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Hoopes in 1952. He often referred to her as his “baby doll“. We, his family, find great joy in knowing that they are once again dancing, this time in Heaven. Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, on January 25, 1996, his son-in-law, John Aira on October 10, 2017, and his daughter, Denise Evans on May 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Libby Aira, Becky Sill (Jim), son Bob Heidrick (Lisa), and his aunt Julia Breault (George); along with 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
The family will be having a Celebration of Roland’s life on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his son’s home in Benson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that those wishing to remember Roland do so through donations to CANTER, Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources, at P.O. Box 1316, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636.