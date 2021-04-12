Rolen " Ronnie" Foreman, 96

WILLCOX — Rolen " Ronnie" Foreman passed away at home in Willcox on April 5, 2021 at the age of 96. He was born in Rush Springs, Oklahoma on July 18, 1924 to Ernest Lee Foreman and Elsie Lea Foreman (nee Lloyd). Ronnie served in the United States Marine Corp during WWII and was honorably discharged on May 25, 1946 as Private First Class. He was a cowboy working on various ranches in the area to include the Muleshoe and the Sierra Bonita. Ronnie also retired from SSVEC in Willcox. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On December 25, 1975 in Sunsites he married his wife Irene whom survives him. He is also survived by his children: Ernest Foreman, Greg Foreman, Darlene Foreman, Phillip ( Mary) Foreman, Robert Herbaugh and Gyla Herbaugh along with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was a brother Roy Foreman and a granddaughter Callie Jo Keefer. Funeral Services will be 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-day Saints, Willcox Chapel. Viewing will be in the relief society room starting at 9:30a.m. until 10:50a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Willcox with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corp Honor Team. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
