Rolf Wildermuth, 82

SIERRA VISTA — On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Rolf Wildermuth, loving husband and father of two children passed away at age 82.
Rolf was born 1936 in Bietigheim, Germany to Gotthilf and Frieda Wildermuth. In 1954, at age 18, he immigrated to the United States. After a short employment at his uncle's auto dealership in Cedar Rapids, Iowa., Rolf joined the U.S. Army and made it his career. On June 29, 1956, he married Elsbeth Collmer, his childhood sweetheart. They raised two daughters, Brigitte and Andrea.
During his years of service in the U.S., Germany, France, Korea and Thailand, he held many positions, including tank crew member, interpreter, communications specialist, and logistics manager. He had a passion for all things mechanical and enjoyed restoring automobiles. He greatly enjoyed his automobiles and motorcycles, owning over sixty during his lifetime. Rolf enjoyed life to the fullest with his "always positive" attitude, quick wit and humor. His many "Boss of the Year" awards throughout his career is a testament to his logical thinking, kindness and support to everyone he would meet.
Rolf was preceded in death by his mother, Frieda; father, Gotthilf; and brother, Manfred. He is survived by his wife, Elsbeth; daughters, Brigitte and Andrea; son-in-laws, Barry and Mike; five grandchildren, Shannon, Brian, Steven, Jeffery, and Michelle; and seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Landon, Dylan, Mason, Aiden, and Olivia.
To a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, "We will always carry you in our hearts."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.