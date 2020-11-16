DOUGLAS — On November 11, 2020 Roman Rojas, 36, was called to be with God. Roman was born August 18, 1984 to Gilbert and Romana Rojas of Douglas. He leaves us with an ache in our hearts but we know he is now at peace. He leaves us all with nothing but beautiful memories. He is survived by his parents, Gilbert and Romana Rojas; and siblings Gilbert (Patricia) Rojas, Monica Rojas, Leticia (Francisco) Laborin, Richard (Cecilia) Rojas, Patricia Rojas, Lucy (Jesus) Rojas and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. All services will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a small graveside service. Roman will be laid to rest following the service. If you wish to attend, we ask you bring seating as seating will not be provided. All services will be held following COVID-19 precautions (i.e. face covering, social distancing). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
