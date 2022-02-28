Romelia Mendias Pando, 65

WILLCOX — Romelia Mendias Pando was lovingly nick-named Mama Melia by all her grandchildren as well as all the younger children within our large extended family. Romelia passed away on February 27, 2022, surrounded by her adoring family at home as had been one of her final earthly requests as well as the petition of no services or formal memorial. Romelia was born on November 29, 1956, in the town of Julimes, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico to Guadalupe and Victoriano Mendias. She married Ramon Pando Valles on September 25, 1976 in Bakersfield, California. Romelia became a devoted mother to Ana Cardenas (Silvestre Cardenas), Ramon Pando Jr. (Rosemary Pando), Angelica Pando (Samuel Diaz) and Alma Pando (Yoshio Benitez). She was an amazing grandmother to Yulissa Cardenas, Aliyah Cardenas, Ramon Agustin Pando, Anissa Romelia Pando, Ezekiel Diaz and Mateo Diaz. Romelia was a very dedicated mother and grandmother. She instilled never-ending love, devotion, mutual respect, and hard work ethic to all her family members. She was an extremely talented cook and enjoyed preparing food (essences of love) for her family and friends. She found utmost joy cooking with her grandchildren, especially making Tamales with Anissa, and preparing breakfast with Zekie. She formed a special bond with her grandson Ramon Agustin and shared the same temperament as her granddaughter Aliyah. Romelia adored taking family trips to Puerto Penasco, Mexico and waking up at 4 in the morning to take long walks along the beach while admiring and gathering beautiful shells. Her greatest accomplishment was becoming a United States citizen and during her Naturalization ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, she had no qualms or fear and she straight away walked up to the podium and relayed her life story to all the participants/guests present. Her family felt the utmost respect and admiration for her during her Naturalization ceremony. Although Romelia was never formally educated, she was extremely book smart and self-taught. She was the driving force behind the reason, all her three daughters and her daughter -in-law became Registered nurses. Her eldest granddaughter Yulissa hopes to continue her university education in this family career tradition. Romelia was an endless source of worldly advice to her family regarding many topics. She will forever be missed by her loving family. "Love as powerful as your mothers for you, leaves its own mark. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loves us is gone, will give us some protection forever" by J.K. Rowling. At her request no services will be held. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
