Ron DeSpain Sr, 77

BENSON—After a courageous battle with cancer, veteran advocate Ron DeSpain Sr passed away on May 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. He proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Mr. DeSpain was also a veteran supporter holding many positions with the VFW such as Commander and District Commander. Mr. DeSpain retired from the Veteran’s Administration with over 35 years of employment.

Ron is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of “58” years, Conny DeSpain. God bless her. Ron has two children, Ron Jr. and Virginia Basher who proved to be a burden bringing in nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mr. DeSpain was happily surprised that at the age of 70 he had three amazing sisters. He was very proud to have this great addition to his ever-growing family, the husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.

