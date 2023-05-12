Ron DeSpain Sr, 77

BENSON—After a courageous battle with cancer, veteran advocate Ron DeSpain Sr passed away on May 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. He proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Mr. DeSpain was also a veteran supporter holding many positions with the VFW such as Commander and District Commander. Mr. DeSpain retired from the Veteran’s Administration with over 35 years of employment.
Ron is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of “58” years, Conny DeSpain. God bless her. Ron has two children, Ron Jr. and Virginia Basher who proved to be a burden bringing in nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mr. DeSpain was happily surprised that at the age of 70 he had three amazing sisters. He was very proud to have this great addition to his ever-growing family, the husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ron was an avid camper, fisherman and hunter and always claimed he was the one that shot the bird down even after several shotguns went off before him. Ron also loved his hours of watching old western’s on T.V., smelly cigars and Jack on the rocks. Mr. DeSpain was always ready to put his life on hold to help fellow veterans, friends and a very large family.
Rest in forever peace for you will be sorely missed by your family and friends. The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation of any amount be given to Tunnel to Tower. A favorite charity of Mr. DeSpain that builds homes for veterans. Website: t2t.org/donate/ Thank you.
Services will be held on May 18th from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Richardson’s Benson Mortuary located at 725 E. 4th St. Benson, Arizona 85602.