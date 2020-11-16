Death Notice: Ron Millet, 65

Date of Death: October 25, 2020

Funeral Services: Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Mesa City Cemetery, Mesa, Arizona. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

