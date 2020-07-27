Ron Slyter, 86
SEDONA — Ron Slyter, former longtime resident of Sierra Vista, passed away on July 17, 2020.
Ron was born in Portland, Oregon and in 1946 moved with his family to Tucson. Ron attended Tucson High school and the University of Arizona before joining the United States Marine Corp.
Upon discharge, Ron married Judy Edel. In 1975, Ron and Judy founded Sierra Toyota. Ron stayed active in his business as well as in the community, serving several terms as President of the Sierra Vista Rotary Club and Arizona Automobile Association.
In 2002, Ron and Judy sold Sierra Toyota and retired. This gave Ron the opportunity to work with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department to set up the Sheriff’s Assist Team. Ron enjoyed leading and working with the other volunteers until he moved to Sedona, Arizona in 2010. Ron is survived by his wife Judy; their sons, Ron Jr (Mary K) and Alan (Patty); along with several grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. No services are planned.
