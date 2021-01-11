Ronald Alexander Armstrong, 82

HEREFORD - Ronald Alexander Armstrong, born in Owings Mills, Maryland in 1938 and a 15 year resident of Hereford, Arizona, died on January 7, 2021. Son of John Armstrong and Theresa Alexander Michaels. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Jeanne Spindler Armstrong. They had three children, Russel Alexander Armstrong, James Alexander Armstrong, and Heather Walton.
In 1969 they moved to Wyoming and started a livestock outfitting and ranching business. In the 1980’s, they moved to the Oregon Coast where Ron owned a restaurant and seafood cannery in Winchester Bay. They were active in the Oregon, Washington and Alaska crab and salmon fisheries. In 2001 they moved to Hereford, Arizona where Ron served with the Huachuca City Town Hall. In 2016, Ron moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia to be closer to his daughter and son-in-law.
Ron was an industrious, hardworking, and self-reliant person with a special place in his heart for animals. He was well known for his entrepreneur spirit, and passion for starting new things. He was a graduate of the Crawford Nautical School, and became an initiated “shellback” in 1963. Additionally, he was a proud member of the Kalif Temple Shriners since 1971.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his first son who died in infancy, and his wife who died in 2014. He is survived by his two children, two granddaughters, a grandson, and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
