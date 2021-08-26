Ronald Hafer, 61

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA—With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our brother Ronald Douglas Hafer, Jr.
Ron was born on February 14, 1960 in Homestead, Florida. In Military Family fashion, he grew up in a few different places until our Dad retired in Summerville, South Carolina. As Ron got older, he moved to the West Coast where he fell in love with the mountains and surrounding areas.
Many knew Ron for his heart of gold, his willingness to help those in need when able, and his ability to research anything. If you’re willing, he could also talk to you for hours at a time.
On August 5, 2021, while settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona, Ron was found to have passed away in his home at the young age of 61. He will be missed by his close circle of friends and family as we say our final goodbyes.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald D. Hafer, Sr., and Beatrice L. Hafer. He is survived by four sisters: Kathy Wheatley (Texas), Rhonda Helton (Florida), Valerie White (Tennessee), Lisa Shealy (South Carolina) and one brother, Christopher Hafer (South Carolina).
Services are being arranged with family in South Carolina.