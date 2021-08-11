Ronald Mark Engelhart Sr., 85

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA — Ronald Mark Engelhart Sr., formally of Sierra Vista, passed away on July 17, 2021 in his home in San Diego after a struggle with Lung Disease. Ron was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 9, 1936 to Mark and Agnes Engelhart. He had four sisters; Germaine, Norberta, Diana, and Bonnie. Ron was married to Joanne Courchaine of Lowell, Massachusetts, on October, 13, 1956, and married for 63 years. Their life in the Military took them to Arlington,Virginia, Fort Devons, Massachusetts, Japan, Turkey, and Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1969 where they raised their four children. Ron was a State Farm Insurance agent for 26 years, then retired, and moved to San Diego.
Ron is survived by his three children Brian, Ron Jr. and Cindy DeSoto, two grandsons, Brent Engelhart, and Greg DeSoto, and five great grandchildren, Gavin DeSoto, and Anthony, Jordan, Emilie, and Bailey Engelhart.
A service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 11:00 am on August 18, 1945 Illion Street, San Diego, California. 92110, followed by the Burial Service at Miramar National Cemetery at 1:00 pm, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, California. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital, or the American Lung Association. God Bless our Dad.