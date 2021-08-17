If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Ronald Mark Engelhart Sr., 85
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA — Ron Englehart passed away on July 17, 2021. Ron and Joann Englehart were longtime residents of Sierra Vista.
Before he passed away, Ron asked me to share these thoughts with his friends and family.
Human beings have an amazing capacity to form memories, associate emotions to them, and recall those memories and emotions over and over again. Ron wanted everyone to know that he formed many great memories throughout his life and enjoyed many amazing and happy memories with his wife of 63 years, Joanne, and of all his friends and family.
When his dear wife Joanne passed away a short time ago, he said he was anxious to join her. It was not just that he missed her terribly, but that his life was full with many great experiences, memories and emotions that he loved to recall and that gave him great happiness. He does not want anyone to mourn his death, but to recall those great memories that you shared with him. Ron lived a great and full life. If you knew him, know that you were part of what made his life amazing. From Ron: “I have no regrets; I have lived a full life”. He and Joanne have moved on to their next great adventure together.
A service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 11:00 am on August 18, 1945 Illion Street, San Diego, California. 92110.