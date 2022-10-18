Ronald Nath Parks, 78
PEARCE — Ronald Nath Parks, 78, died peacefully at home on the Double Heart Ranch in Pearce, Arizona on August 11, 2022.
Ronny was born September 4, 1943, in Casa Grande, Arizona to Darwin and Bonnie (Kane) Parks. His parents, sister Brenda, and brother David, preceded him in death.
A tragic motor scooter accident at age 15 landed him in a full body cast for four months and in the hospital for just shy of a year. Throughout his years he survived 27 surgeries.
Ronny married Kay Currie in 1964. They had three children together. He lived in Casa Grande until 2007 when he moved to west Texas.
He lived in Big Spring, Texas until 2011 when he returned to Arizona. He married Karen Straub in 2013 and they lived on the Double Heart Ranch until his passing.
Ronny loved his family and friends, building his business (Parks Cattle Company), ice cream, old western movies, Lord Calvert whiskey and joking around with everyone. He was tough, rough, ornery and often stubborn, but he was loved and respected by many. He taught his children the value of hard work, integrity and being honest. His favorite place to be was on the ranch with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, and children Toby (husband Jay, son Tyler), Rhonda (husband Greg, children Trevor and Kaylee) and Darwin (wife Jocelyn, children Madison, Codey, Micayla, Cydnee, Cutter, David and Tanner), stepson Trent (wife Dawn, children Jason and Simon), and niece Sandra Rodriguez (husband Joe, children Skyler, Jason, Robert and Sierra).
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Casa Grande, Arizona on November 22, 2022, at 10:00 am.
Double Heart Ranch services will be held spring 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local hospice or favorite charity.
