Ronald Ray Stipancich, 73

HEREFORD — Ronald Ray Stipancich passed from this life in September 2021 after a long fight with Huntington's disease.
Ronald was born on April 7, 1948 to Nicholas and Margaret Stipancich of Kansas City Kansas. He was the oldest of twins by seven minutes. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his twin sister Connie, sister Vickie, brother Gary, and half sister Lois all residing in the Kansas City, Kansas area.
Ron graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City. He worked a variety of jobs in Kansas City before becoming a respiratory therapist at KU Medical Center. He moved to Clearwater Florida in the early 1970s.
In Florida, he changed careers to pursue his passion and graduated top of his class at a local hair stylist school. He went on to own several hair salons in both Clearwater and Melbourne/Palm Bay, Florida. In 2001 he moved to the Sierra Vista area and worked in several salons until his retirement for health reasons in 2010.
Ron suffered from a variety of illnesses during his lifetime. His severe spinal scoliosis caused him to be rejected from military service during the Vietnam War. He endured asthma, COPD, two knee replacements and finally Huntington's disease from which he would ultimately pass.
In spite of it all he was always upbeat and jovial. He cared deeply for others and had many close friends. He was an avid animal lover and had many four legged companions throughout his lifetime. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A Catholic Mass of remembrance will be in his honor on October 17, 2021 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life so his friends can say their goodbyes will be at 2pm at his home in Hereford the same day.