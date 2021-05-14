Ronald (Ron) E. Baines, 87

SIERRA VISTA—Ron peacefully passed away April 24, 2021, after battling the after affects of the COVID 19 at the age of 87. Ron was born on June 7, 1933, to Howard Scott Baines and Alice (Schroeder) Baines in Michigan City, Indiana. He graduated from Elston High School and attended Valparaiso Technical Institute graduating with an Associate Degree in Engineering.
In June 1950, Ron went on a church youth group hay ride with a girl. While on this hay ride, he noticed another girl. He was able to obtain the phone number of this other girl, called her and asked her for a date. This other girl was Phyllis Shepperson whom he married on March 26, 1955.
Ron entered the Army in September 1955. After basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was assigned to the Presidio of San Francisco where he remained for the remainder of his two years in the service. After discharge from the Army, he entered Civil Service in the same job he did while in the military. His Civil Service career took him from San Francisco to Sacramento, California; Washington, D.C. then to Fort Huachuca in 1967. Ron continued his studies while in Civil Service and on May 21, 1971, became a Registered Professional Engineer with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Living within walking distance (a few miles or so) of Lake Michigan, Ron loved boating. As a teenager he worked at a boat motor sales and repair shop. In his early 20's he took to outboard boat racing, in a boat he built (known as the green boat which no one could beat). Then came the Army. He built his first fishing boat which he took out in the San Francisco Bay and other bays along the coast line north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Years later he built our first RV, a camper complete with an overhead bed for our three little children. Though it did not include the one luxury of a bathroom, many camping trips were taken and enjoyed. Years later we graduated to motor homes. Ron loved taking his family on road trips every summer and on long weekends, going south to Kino Bay, Mexico, north to Canada and places in between. He was a scuba diver as well and owned a scuba dive shop in Sierra Vista.
In 1971, Ron felt girls needed to be involved in sports just like the boys. He formed a Pony Tail League with approximately 25 girls signed up. In the early 1990's Ron built another fishing boat, taking trips to Kino Bay, Mexico, fishing in the Sea of Cortez. In his later years Ron took to other types of woodworking, from small items to furniture for the home and for his church sanctuary and bud vase holders given as gifts. It was his passion. Ron was an active member of the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ since 1967. Ron loved his family and was always there for us.
Ron is predeceased in death by his parents Howard and Alice Baines, sons Michael Allen of North Bend, Washington, and Thomas Scott. Michael passed away April 18, 2021, from a heart attack just a few days before his 62nd birthday. Survivors are Ron's wife, Phyllis, of 66 years, daughter, Catherine Louise Baines of Sierra Vista, grandson Tommy Baines and wife Sunny and two great granddaughters, Blakely and Cheyenne of Carnation, Washington.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ. Commitment Service will be held Monday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery with internment to follow. Guests should arrive no later than 9:10 a.m.