Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter, 72

DALTON, WI — Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter of Dalton, Wisconsin 72 passed peacefully March 6 surrounded by his loving family in Montello, Wisconsin.
He became a snowbird here in Sierra Vista in 2017.
Ronnie was a Vietnam veteran and a steel construction lead at various companies in Wisconsin.
He always had a smile on his face, and loved to tell stories and make new friends. He was passionate about the Packers, hunting, 4-wheeling and euchre. Ronnie was an easy going, big hearted man that loved watching wildlife, was extremely proud of his brothers and their families and of the life he shared with the love of his life, Sam, who preceded him in death in 2017 after 41 years of marriage.
He is survived by his Wisconsin family, the Hunter brothers: Richard (Joan), Rueben (Candy), Ernest, William (Cally), David (Pam), Brent (Barb). God children: Julie Klawitter and Jeremy Hunter and his Arizona family: stepdaughter Susie Kennedy (Mark Schlender) Sierra Vista.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Vern Hunter, nephews Paul Hunter, Jady Hunter and stepson Skip Kennedy.
He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton, Wisconsin with full military honors in the Spring.
