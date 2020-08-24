Ronald S. Temple, 65

JASPER, INDIANA — Ronald S. Temple, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Ronald was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 12, 1954, to Ronald and Juanita (Shaw) Temple. He married Ella Morgan on June 9, 1978 in Crown Pointe, Indiana. Ronald was a United States veteran, serving as a Marine. He previously worked as a welder for General Motors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas time, which is something he did for over 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion Riders and the American Legion Post #147.
Surviving are his wife, Ella Temple of Jasper, Indiana; two daughters, Jennifer Temple of Evansville, Indiana and Stephanie Temple of Jasper, Indiana; two sons, Ronald Temple of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Anthony Temple of Evansville, Indiana; 12 grandchildren, one great granddaughter; his mother, Juanita Temple Carolan, Sierra Vista, Arizona; one sister, Sharon (David) Gidcumb of St. John, Indiana; two brothers, William Temple of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Steven Temple of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Preceding him in death are his father, Ronald Temple; two daughters, Rhonda Steller and Lisa Ellman; one grandson, Steve Temple; and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Temple. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com
