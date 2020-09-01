Ronald Truman Morris (Ronnie), 57

ELFRIDA—Ronald Truman Morris (Ronnie), loving brother, son, and father of 2, formerly of Elfrida, Arizona passed away on August 7, 2020. Ronald was born September 29, 1962, the first child of Marena Grace Poindexter and Zeldon Truman Morris, he was born on their first wedding anniversary. As the oldest of 4 children, he was expected to be the example and teacher of his younger siblings. From a very early age, he was out with his father learning how to drive the farm equipment and take care of animals. He loved being on a tractor and spent most of his summers cutting and baling hay, feeding cattle and irrigating the row crops. He was involved in 4-H, FFA and enjoyed county fairs. Ronald was a patient and empathetic mentor and helped his siblings to learn many basic skills- riding a bicycle, riding a skateboard, using the telephone, driving a tractor, driving a car, and many other things.
He loved Christmas mornings, Pink Floyd, science fiction, Star Trek, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Lewis, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Oreo cookies and football, particularly Joe Namath and the New York Jets. He wasn't main-stream and didn't care to take part in the latest fads. He loved boots and jeans, western shirts, and hated wearing a tie. He was truly a country boy at heart. In 1980, Ronnie joined the US Navy and spent 3 years as a boiler mechanic on the USS Ranger CV61, deployed in the Indian Ocean. He was honorably discharged in 1983 and later married Janis Allen, also of Elfrida, with whom he had 2 children.
Ronnie was very kind hearted and held no ill feelings toward anyone. He loved children and he always made it a point to remember birthdays and Christmases for his children and nieces. He loved to make people smile with his quick wit and sense of humor. Crippled by a slow moving muscle disease, he spent most of his adult life indoors writing and studying. He loved to write and put together many manuscripts about life on the farm. He wanted to show the world how farm boys lived. He never complained about his lot in life. He was truly an example of patience. Ronald was a good, kind, gentle, and helpful man. He has now returned to his Heavenly Father and has, no doubt, had many good reunions with those who passed before him.
He is preceded in by his numerous uncles and aunts and his father.
He is survived by his two children, 6 grandchildren, his mother, his 3 siblings and numerous relatives. Ronnie, you will be missed. It is with a heavy heart and much love that we say goodbye, but we anticipate that joyous day when we will meet again.
Graveside services were held on August 15, 2020 at the Whitewater Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
