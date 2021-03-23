Death Notice: Ronne Lee O'Daniel, 78

Date of Death: March 5, 2021

Funeral Services: Celebration of Life will be held at the Willcox Elks Lodge on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

