Death Notice: Ronne Lee O'Daniel, 78
Date of Death: March 5, 2021
Funeral Services: Celebration of Life will be held at the Willcox Elks Lodge on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
