Ronnie Lee O’Daniel, 78
WILLCOX — Ronnie Lee O’Daniel of Willcox, Arizona lost his battle with cancer on March 5, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born on February 26, 1943 in Yuma, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Clapp O’Daniel. His three sons: Coleman, Clay and Clint and five grandchildren. Also surviving are his “adopted children” Thomas Akeson of Portland, Oregon and Kristin Niedzieoski of Huntsville, Texas. His brother Larry O’Daniel and his sister-in-law Connie O’Daniel and nieces and nephews, Bridget, Mike, Belinda, Pat, Brenda, Joel, Blaine and his brother-in-law Carl Clapp and his wife Pam and nieces and nephews Chad, Michelle, Cade and Amy also survive Ronnie. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131, 247 E. Stewart St, Willcox, Arizona 85643. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at willcoxhospice.com You may express condolence at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
