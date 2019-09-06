Moultrie, Georgia— Rosa Marie Rosales Litchard, 72, passed Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence. Rosa was born November 29, 1946 in Dallas, Texas. She was the daughter of Guadalupe Rosales and Bernardo Rosales. Rosa was a homemaker, wife and Mother, and of the Pentecostal faith, a true believer in Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Lee Litchard and her brother Bernie Rosales. She is survived by her daughter Bernadette Burick, her two sons: Frederick Litchard and his wife Colette Litchard, and Michael Alan Litchard and his wife Jessica Litchard, her 10 grandchildren Julia Townsley, Taylor Litchard, Blake Litchard, Michael Litchard Jr, Tyler Ditto, Nicole Stoops, Samuel Stoops, Alyssa Jackson and Justin Jackson: and three great grandchildren whom she loved very much.
A graveside service will be held September 9 at 11a.m. at Cochise Memory Gardens, Sierra Vista, Arizona. A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Flame of Praise United Pentecostal Church in Moultrie, Georgia . Her son Pastor Michael Litchard, Blake Litchard, Jordan Litchard, Michael Moore and Justin Jackson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.