BISBEE — Rosa Matilde Blanco Suarez, Naco, Arizona, was called by her Lord and Savior to Heaven on Monday, February 1, 2021, surrounded by many of her loving family. She was born August 30 and was born in Empalme, Sonora, Mexico. She was a resident of Naco, Arizona, and was proud of becoming a naturalized citizen.
She was a homemaker and beloved mother of four children: Laura Suarez (Raul) Quilihua, Mary Ellen Suarez Dunlap, Gilbert B. Suarez, and Roberto (Pamela) Suarez. She had seven grandchildren: Raul Quilihua, Jr., Paul Joseph Hawkins, III, Cassandra, Nicole, Austin, Angela, Ryan, and Blake Suarez and three great-grandchildren. She also helped raise three of the grandchildren. She was the family Matriarch and eldest of nine siblings. She left ninth grade to help raise her siblings: Carlos Blanco, Ignacio Blanco (deceased), Blanca Ruiz, Guillermina Aguilar, Armando Blanco, Raul Blanco, Maria Elena Gherna, Olga Valle, and Esperanza Armenta. Matilde was preceded in death by her late husband, Gilberto R. Suarez, and her parents, Ignacio Valle and Elena Cuen Blanco.
Matilde was known for her elegance and vibrant outfits, stylish hats and high heeled shoes and most of all was a genuine, fun, kind, and loving spirited woman who loved giving hugs and red lip-sticked kisses and saying I love you. She enjoyed her native Mexican music and food, traveling, gardening, dancing, singing, cooking, and most of all feeding others while spending time with friends and family.
She was proud and honored to serve the Lord, completed the Catholic Cursillo Retreat, a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and St. Patrick Church. She attended a Presidential White House event where the then current Pope spoke. She volunteered for 16+ years for an orphanage and other organizations. Matilde enjoyed being an extra actress in the international documentary film, Bisbee ’17, and was in a County-wide book of prominent women (Gratitude).
Viewing and Rosary will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Rosary begins at 8:30 a.m.) at Espinoza Funeral Home, Bisbee, Arizona (Masks Required due to COVID-19. Limit: 40 persons). Mass will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bisbee, Arizona (Masks Required. Limit: 10 persons). Burial will be Sunday, February 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Bisbee, Arizona. (No person limit.)
