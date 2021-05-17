Rosalinda Salazar Valencia, 71

PHOENIX — Rosalinda S. Valencia, 71, of Phoenix, Arizona has passed away Friday May 14, 2021. She was born in the small town of Douglas, Arizona and first born of Enrique and Francisca Salazar on March 30, 1950. After graduating high school she became employed at Arizona Bank in Douglas, Arizona and eventually married her high school sweetheart Albert A. Valencia in 1973 before moving to Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her children, Mark A. Valencia (Michelle), Phoenix, Arizona; Sandra Malay-Valencia (Zack), Avondale, Arizona; Grandchildren: Rolando A. Moreno, Mark A. Valencia, Damien X. Moreno, Sienna M. Valencia, Alyssa D. Moreno, Angelina J. Moreno, Kaylee Malay, and Jasmine Sierra. Also surviving her siblings, Luis Salazar, Phoenix, Arizona. Rigoberto Salazar (Brenda), Carlsbad, California, Gabriel Salazar, Phoenix, Arizona, Susie Salazar, Stevie Salazar (Yesenia), Joey Salazar, of Douglas, Arizona as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and her 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Albert “Goofy” Valencia, born her parents Henry and Paquita Salazar, her sister Lourdes, grandson Aiden Valencia, in-laws Emilio and Sara Valencia, brother in law Antonio “Kika” Valencia, and sister in laws Celina V. Estrada and Monica Montes de Oca.
After leaving Douglas, Arizona she started working at JP Morgan’s Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona. While employed there, she worked as a trust fund accountant but also managed estates, conservatorships for high net worth individuals and families for over 30 years. Through her career, she formed many lasting friendships with her clients both career wise and outside of work. Rosalinda has impacted the lives of many, and spent her life giving and caring for all she encountered. She was a loyal and friend, a loving wife and mother and a doting grandmother. Apart from that, she has taken in many and treated all like family. The fingerprints on the lives she touched will never fade, she will be missed sorely. Family asks that all donations be made to covid relief funds and research foundations.