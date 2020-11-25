SIERRA VISTA — Rose Anne Reaves, 61, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away at her home after a courageous battle of cancer and COPD on November 20, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1959 in Bloomington, Illinois, to Harold and Rita Perry. Eventually moving to Sierra Vista where she lived for 59 years. She graduated from Buena High School in 1977. Rose married her high school sweetheart Robert Reaves and they spent 43 wonderful years together raising their two children. Rose worked as a dispatcher for Huachuca City and Sierra Vista Police and Fire. She took great pride in her job serving the community. She also enjoyed working for Sierra Vista Parks and Leisure Department, and coaching Little League baseball games.
Her greatest joy in life were her kids and grandchildren. She made many lasting memories with them. Rose is survived by her husband, Robert; two children: daughter, Christina (Jesse) Nickerson of Sierra Vista and son, Ryan Reaves of Sierra Vista, Arizona; three grandchildren, Tyler Reaves, Ryan Reaves, Jr, and Emma Nickerson all of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She also leaves behind three brothers and one sister: Mark (Jackie) Perry of Oklahoma, Matt (Martha) Perry of California, Ric (Gloria) Perry of Sierra Vista and Mary (Glenn) Walling of Phoenix, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Perry and mother, Rita Castro.
God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered "Come with me." With tearful eyes we watched her suffer and saw her fade away. Although we love her dearly we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the Best.
