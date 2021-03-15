SIERRA VISTA — Rose Maiers Norman, resident of Sierra Vista since 1977, began her dance with the Angels on March 5, 2021.
Rose was born in October 1944 and raised in rural Minnesota, the eldest and only female among eight siblings. She held a bachelor's degree from the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota. She was a professional contracts manager for the US Army for 25 years and with various Defense contractors in Sierra Vista an additional 20 years.
Known to family and friends as "Unkie Rose" or "Unk", Rose identified her major accomplishments in life, her legacy, as: "A green thumb inherited from my father” a graduate of Spectra Dynamics in 1979 and member of the Board of the Sunnyside Foundation since 2003, the first female promoted to GS-14 at Fort Huachuca in 1982 (breaking the glass ceiling) and many contributions to mentoring other Army civilians, endowment of the Maiers, Bianco, Gates Scholarship at the College of Saint Benedict, assistance in rearing six step daughters and five daughters of her heart, the publication of the Henry and Grace Maiers Clan Cookbook in 2010, and her whole body donation to science.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Maiers and Rita Maiers, her stepmother Sally Maiers, brothers Mike Maiers and Joe Maiers. She is survived by five siblings: Tim, Greg, Larry, Jerry, and Chuck. Also surviving are hundreds of the extensive "Maiers Clan" and dozens of members of her "families of the heart".
Arrangements are through Science Care. No formal or memorial service will be held. Anyone wishing to remember Rose may make a donation to the Maiers, Bianco, Gates Endowed Scholarship, College of Saint Benedict, 37 South College Avenue, St. Joseph, MN 56374 or to the Sunnyside Foundation, 2485 W. Tortolita Bluffs Dr., Tucson AZ 85742.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.