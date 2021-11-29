Rose V. Estrada, 79
DOUGLAS — A family and the entire Douglas community lost its beacon of light on November 21, 2021.
An extraordinary wife and “amorcito”, our beautiful mother, our matriarch, the queen of our existence, the very best friend anyone could ask for, the funniest girl, selfless in all things, kind and fierce, a defender and consoler, the epitome of a mother’s love, the very proof of God‘s mercy upon us all, the brightest light, perfect in every way, our center, our beacon, our everything has left an immeasurable and irreparable void.
Our amor was born on April 2, 1941, in Esqueda, Sonora, Mexico, and became a United States citizen shortly after. She grew up in the remarkable community of Paul Spur, “La Piedrera” and moved to Douglas in 1965. Rose graduated from Douglas High School in 1959.
Our Chula lived most of her blessed life in Douglas, Arizona, but knew the joy of traveling and forever recommended visiting Europe at least once.
Our flower queen started making her beautiful arrangements at age 16 and never stopped. She cultivated her love of flowers at Gregory’s for many years under Mr. Gregory until she opened her own flower shop, Care (Children of Art and Rose Estrada) Flowers in 1988. Many of us all have fond memories of sleepless nights and beautiful floral holiday chaos. Rose was a boss babe before it was a trend, adding process-server and notary public to her long list of titles and skills.
Rose has been a life-long parishioner of St. Luke’s parish, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for the home-bound and a member of the Lioness Club and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas besides a faithful supporter of local organizations. Her spirit of charity and love knew no bounds, and she created time out of thin air to see that everyone was taken care of.
Rose is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Arthur Estrada, Jr. They were married on January 18, 1975, in Douglas, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Reyes and Emilia Vásquez and Arturo and Carmen Estrada, her brother Jimmy Estrada, and her sisters Herlinda Abril, Norma Torres, and Virginia Dolly Vásquez.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Michelle (Francisco) Cruz, Omar (Lizette) Estrada, Richard (Aida) Estrada, Ruben (Leslyn) Estrada and Arthur (Aidee) Estrada, 27 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers Reyes (Sylvia) Vásquez, Silverio (Rebecca) Vásquez, and Mike (Carrie) Vásquez, sisters Virginia Vásquez and Mary Siddons, and so many nieces, nephews and extended family she loved as her own.
Our beautiful Flower Queen has carried on a tradition of extraordinary humanity and a legacy of love which we hope with all our might to continue. May God save us. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com