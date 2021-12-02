Rosemary Ann Middleton, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Rosemary Ann (Eicher) Middleton passed away November 7, 2021. Rosemary was born at home in Queen, Pennsylvania on September 9, 1941. She graduated in 1959 from Greenfield-Kimmel High School in Claysburg, Pennsylvania. During her high school years, she played the trumpet in the marching band, sang in the chorus and was co-editor of the school paper.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her stepfather and her mother, Ken and Lorain Helsel, and her daughter Stacie Brown. Rosemary is survived by her husband Ben Middleton, her son Christopher A. Brown of Tampa, Florida, her grandson Ian G. Palmer of Mead, Colorado, her brothers Zane Helsel (and Joan) of Ewing, New Jersey and Wayne Helsel (and Camille) of Big Cove Tannery, Pennsylvania, her aunts Dorothy Eicher of Altoona, Pennsylvania and Joan Housel of Claysburg, Pennsylvania.
Rosemary had many interests and hobbies. Her favorites were traveling throughout the United States, Europe and Asia as well as teaching others the Wilton Cake decorating methods. For two weeks, Rosemary represented Wilton in cities throughout China where she demonstrated the Wilton Cake Decorating Methods. In 1995, Rosemary was inducted into the "Wilton Method Instructor Hall of Fame". She was also a very active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), Chapter T in Bisbee, Arizona, serving as a past president and advocating for women pursuing higher education. Rosemary attended Calvary Chapel of Sierra Vista.
On December 1, 2021, there was a private internment at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista. Rosemary's family is tentatively planning a Celebration of Life in September of next year.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the PEO STAR Scholarship that supports senior high school women planning to attend college. Send donations to PEO Chapter T, 800 Congdon Street, Bisbee, Arizona 85603.