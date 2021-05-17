Rosita ‘Rosie’ Joiner, 62

BENSON — Rosita (Rosie) Joiner died on February 13, 2021 at Tucson Medical Center, Tucson, Arizona, from COVID 19. Rosie was born to Julia and Daniel Molina on November 15, 1958 in Benson, Arizona, one of 10 children. Her sister, Josie, remembers Rosie as a happy person who always had a smile for everyone. She met and married Rodney Joiner in Benson and they shared 46 happy years together.
She retired, after thirty plus years, as a Budget Analyst from the Minerals Management Service, Lakewood, Colorado. She and Rodney retired to Benson shortly after she retired. She enjoyed crocheting, camping out, attending services at Community Bible Church as well as the ladies bible study program and texting her friends and grandchildren daily.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Rodney, son Christopher and grandchildren Marissa, Nick, Alex, Mckenzie, Skylar and Christopher Jr., sisters josie Jewell, Marie Davis, Maria Elaina Sanchez and brothers Ray Molina, Eugene Molina, Daniel Molina and Thomas Molina,
She was preceded in death by her parents julia and Daniel Molina, her daughter, Stephanie, her brothers David Molina Jr., George Molina and her sister Esther Carlos.
Services will be at Community Bible Church on May 29th at 10:00 am.