Roxanne Anita Leabo, 61
SIERRA VISTA—Roxanne Leabo passed from this life surrounded by her family, on October 30, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born October 6, 1958 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Richard and Rose Romandine. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Romandine. She is survived by her husband David Leabo, mother, Rose (Paoletti) Fischer, sons, Douglas Brownfield, Dean & Hailey Brownfield, Travis Leabo, Weylin & Isabel (Mondaca) Leabo, brothers Richard & Misha (Miller) Romandine, Ross & Terry (Stone) Romandine, Sister Renee Romandine, 6 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She married David October 30, 1999 in Hereford, Arizona. She worked at Cochise Floor for several years then started her own residential and commercial cleaning business called “Dirty Girls”. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. She made an impression with everyone that met her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.