Roy Callison, 91

BISBEE–Roy William Callison of Bisbee, Arizona passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on September 15, 1928.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, and his step-son, Jose Solano; and by his many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Onslow E. and Francis Callison; and siblings Jim, Tom, & Jack Callison and Ann Beasley.
Condolences may be sent to PO Box 4045, Bisbee, AZ 85603. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roy’s final project (“Loose Ends”) with a check in his name to the same address.
See https://www.jensensmortuary.com/obituaries/listings.php or http://w7yrv.blogspot.com/ for more info.
An outdoor Air Force Honors ceremony will be held at Ft. Huachuca on September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., and burial will be at the McNeal Cemetery, when circumstances permit.
