SIERRA VISTA—Roy Edward Dame, 71, passed away in Sierra Vista on June 23, 2023. Roy was born in Frankfurt, Germany on July 28, 1952 to Royal and Ingeborg Dame. Roy grew up as a military dependent which allowed him to travel throughout the county and overseas and to attend the many schools that military children endure. Roy graduated from Buena High School in 1973 and after a summer of working on Fort Huachuca he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to the DDG-22 USS Benjamin Stoddert, stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and on the Submarine tender USS Dixon. Sailing to many countries around the world including multiple West-Pac tours. Roy’s destroyer also participated in combat operations off the coast of Vietnam. In 1975 Roy returned back to the coast of Vietnam and conducted rescue operations of refugees during the fall of Saigon.
From 1981 to 1988, Roy was stationed on the USS Schenectady LST-1185 at San Diego, California and USS Sampson DDG-10 at Jacksonville, Florida respectively. In 1986, Roy’s ship the Sampson was the first ship to arrive at the location of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster to start recovery operations.
Roy completed his enlistment and returned to the Sierra Vista area at times working for the City of Sierra Vista and at Service Master.
Roy is survived by his sister Eleanore “Elly” Stavarek (Bill) of Sierra Vista, and brother Peter Dame (Theresa) of Oceanside, California. Nieces, Angelina Villarreal of Austin, Texas, Dr. Christianna Anderson (Sean), of Colorado, and Aimee McCormack (Kyam) Kansas, and his many cousins throughout the country.
Services were held July 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.