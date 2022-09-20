Royce Puckett, 76

BISBEE — Sadly, Royce Puckett, long time resident of Bisbee passed away on September 14, 2022 after after three years of multiple, serious, health issues. He went to be with his Lord.
Royce Dow Puckett was born on April 11, 1946 in Bisbee, Arizona to Ruth and Crawford Puckett. He attended local schools and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1964. Among his many accomplishments were Boys State, All State Football and Track, and senior “Most Attractive”. He was also a proud member of the Class of ‘64 Arizona State Football Championship Team. Royce received a football scholarship to play for Arizona Western College. He then transferred to Western Colorado University. He received his MS in Rehabilitation at the University of Arizona. Royce was an Army Veteran and served as an MP in Vietnam with most of that time assigned to combat units. His career choice was working with the blind in a hospital and community settings. He also wrote several books that remain unpublished. He preferred to be anonymous as he cared for the sick, elderly, and underprivileged in his hometown. He was instrumental in the Fourth of July race up “B Hill”. He was a passionate runner for many years. He came first in his age group in the Bisbee 1000. Royce was also an artist and did many drawings for different groups including some BHS reunions. He made Tee shirts that were specific to Bisbee.
The most important thing in his life was his relationship with God. His faith never wavered, even after three years of multiple, serious, health issues.
Royce is survived by his son, Greg, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, his grandson, Tommy, and sister Sandie. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shane. He recently had a visit from his niece Summer and nephew, Rob. He was most grateful for two very special people during his illness. Lifelong friend, Larry Mattingly, was a tremendous support by not only handling all of his medical and transportation needs but also procuring practical items that enhanced his daily living for this time. His neighbor and wonderful friend, Dana Kerksieck, took care of his day to day needs in addition to being his caregiver. Royce was an extraordinary person that left this world a better place. He was loved by many. He will be sorely missed.
It was Royce's wish not to have any formal services. His remains will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.