Ruby Weaver Knight, 86
TUCSON — Ruby Weaver Knight age 86 of Tucson, Arizona was born on August 21, 1934 in Kansas City, Kansas to Franklyn Charles and Mary Jane Weaver. Passed away November 25, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
Ruby Weaver married Junius “J.E.” Knight November 8, 1950 in Lordsburg, New Mexico but spent their days in Safford, Arizona. He passed away in Clovis, New Mexico March 15, 2014.
Ruby owned the Upholstery, Antiques and Collectables shop located in Willcox, Arizona and in Texaco, New Mexico. Ruby was very talented and creative with her upholstery business on Airport Road. That was located near her and J.E. Knight’s two story house. J.E. owned his own trucking business until he became disabled then he helped Ruby with her upholstery shop. After that Ruby enclosed the front porch of the house and started to make dolls, small furniture for children, purchased antiques, gifts, and jewelry, to sell from Upholstery, Antiques and Collectables. Ruby loved to dance and so did her husband J.E. and they even won a few contests in Willcox, Safford and Tucson. They both worked extremely hard, and will be missed.
Ruby and J.E. Knight had three daughters: Margie (Robert) Holland of Springerville, Arizona, Rhonda (Tom) Harford of Tucson, Arizona and Terri (Bill) Yparrea of Lubbock, Texas. Sadly Terri who was born November 1, 1956 passed away on February 23, 2021 in Benson, Arizona.
