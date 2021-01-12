Russell McConnell, 73

BISBEE - Russell McConnell, a long-time resident of Bisbee, Arizona, died peacefully on January 7th, 2021 at the age of 73 in Tucson, Arizona.
Russell is survived by his two children, Theodore McConnell and Heather McConnell, and his brother, Bryan McConnell.
Russell was born on June 12th, 1947 in Bisbee, Arizona to parents Leonard and Virginia McConnell. He graduated from Bisbee High School in 1965, then served as a Seabee with the United States Navy in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he attended Northern Arizona University. He then worked for Phelps Dodge in Morenci, Arizona, where he also served an apprenticeship and became a journeyman machinist. When the mines went on strike in 1983, he returned to Bisbee, where he raised his children, and worked as a machinist, heavy equipment operator, and Public Works Director before retiring. He remained in Bisbee for his retirement, where he enjoyed an active life of playing music, hunting and fishing, gardening, and spending time with friends and family.
He was a well-known and respected member of the Bisbee community, and will be deeply missed by friends and family alike.
No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made in his name to the Cochise County Youth Orchestra, for which he was a board member in his final years.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.