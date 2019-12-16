Russell (Rusty) Olson, 82

HEREFORD—Russell Carl Olson, 82, died December 8, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was a resident of Hereford, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred, Ester, and Neva Olson, sisters Helen Sheek, Carol Thomas, brother Eric Olson, and great-granddaughter Melody Olson. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara, children Jim Olson (Jackie), Dianna Larkins, Rusty Olson (Sue), Ronnie Olson (Kitty), beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family memorial.

