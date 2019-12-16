Russell (Rusty) Olson, 82
HEREFORD—Russell Carl Olson, 82, died December 8, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was a resident of Hereford, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred, Ester, and Neva Olson, sisters Helen Sheek, Carol Thomas, brother Eric Olson, and great-granddaughter Melody Olson. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara, children Jim Olson (Jackie), Dianna Larkins, Rusty Olson (Sue), Ronnie Olson (Kitty), beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family memorial.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.