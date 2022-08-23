Ruth Ann Wright Britton, 79

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ruth Ann Wright Britton, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Ruth Ann Wright Britton, 79, died April 16, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson. Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, April 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Col. (U. S. Army Retired) Ralph Marshall Wright and Margaret Reising Wright. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Col. (U. S. Army Retired) Joseph Daniel Britton.

Tags