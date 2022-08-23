Ruth Ann Wright Britton, 79
SIERRA VISTA — Ruth Ann Wright Britton, 79, died April 16, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson. Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, April 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Col. (U. S. Army Retired) Ralph Marshall Wright and Margaret Reising Wright. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Col. (U. S. Army Retired) Joseph Daniel Britton.
As a military daughter, Ruth was on the move from an early age, attending high school in three different places before graduating from McLean High School in McLean, Virginia, in 1961. An accomplished piano player, Ruth accompanied the McLean High School Madrigal Singers for distinguished performances in Washington, D. C., playing for the group on their 1961 album. Ruth went on to attend Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois (now Concordia University Chicago), graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1965. A banner year, in 1965 she also married her lifelong love, Joe Britton, a young Army lieutenant whom she met on a blind date — he liked her brown eyes and she, his humor.
Partnering with Joe to rear three daughters, Ruth balanced a teaching career and family with military life for the next 23 years. Always forward-looking, Ruth welcomed every new assignment as an occasion to get involved. A two-year tour in Wertheim, Germany, granted opportunity to Volksmarch with the German American Club and to raise charitable funds with regular bratwurst sales all while serving as Director of the District Youth Association, President of the Army Wives’ Club, and Altar Guild Chair for the post chapel, meriting her the Helping Hands Award for Volunteer Service from the Seventh Corps of the U.S. Army, Europe. Whether marshaling Girl Scout cookie sales from her carport in Manhattan, Kansas, or playing piano for her family’s church in Christiansburg, Virginia, Ruth delighted in making a contribution.
Attaining a Master of Science from Kansas State University in 1978, Ruth added “reading specialist” to her list of achievements, a credential that served her well in later positions as Chapter One Reading Teacher at Montgomery County Public Schools in Virginia, as Director of the Junior High School Laboratory for Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida, and as a developmental instructor for Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona. Acting as English Department Chair before retiring in 2005, Ruth flourished at Cochise, developing collaborative classes and integrating service learning. Chief among her priorities were her students, who named her Outstanding Instructor in 1999, one of many awards bestowed on her for exceptional performance as an educator, culminating in a Cochise Community College Faculty Emeritus appointment in 2012 and induction into the Cochise Community College Hall of Fame in 2017.
Without skipping a beat, Ruth committed to serious volunteer efforts following retirement. Named to the Governor’s Commission for Service Learning and Volunteerism while at Cochise College, she continued in various roles until 2015, including Chair of the Commission, helping to select AmeriCorps state projects and Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. A teacher by profession, Ruth was dedicated to recognizing exemplary educators, serving as a board director and, in 2010, as the Governance Chair of the Cochise County Education Foundation. She was also devoted to many service and social organizations — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA); 1200 Club; Thunder Mountain Republican Women — and a happy success was Ruth’s involvement in establishing Wrapology, a conduit for charitable giving through gift-wrapping. Most fulfilling was Ruth’s 16-year service on the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center Foundation Board and then on the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona Board, where she served as Board Secretary and Philanthropy Committee Chair, realizing quality of life improvement for people across Cochise County by connecting community members with non-profit organizations. In 2015, Ruth was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Service for the state of Arizona.
Family will best remember Ruth as a consummate hostess, whether entertaining for holidays, preparing for a 100-guest party, or picnicking on a road trip in the family’s Grand Safari station wagon. An eye for color and detail, she graciously made everyone feel welcome. Content in her kitchen or with a good book, Ruth readily shared recipes and paperbacks, and she adored meeting friends for morning pool class, lunch out, or an evening at the symphony. Inheriting a fondness for map-reading and long drives, Ruth loved Southeast Arizona’s endless sky and was convinced she could “look out and see forever.” A 30-year member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ruth cared deeply about faith and constancy. Engaged with church activities since joining SELC, Ruth was a member of the Welcome Center and Evangelism teams, and she served as an Altar Guild member with great joy and affection.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Aselage and husband John, Megan Dean and husband Bob, Jo Keith and husband Rob; her three grandchildren, Britton Keith, Paige Keith, and Wyatt Keith; her brother, John Richard Wright and wife Janet; and her small dog, Sassie. She leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and an uncle; a much-loved circle of friends near and far; and a most cherished community.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ruth will be interred in a private ceremony at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cochise College Foundation, Attn: Joe and Ruth Britton Memorial Scholarship, 4190 W Hwy 80, Douglas, Arizona 85607.