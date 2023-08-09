Ruth Anne Huston, 71
SIERRA VISTA— Ruth Anne Huston, 71, passed away June 2, 2023, at Banner Hospital due to a tragic car accident.

Ruth Anne was born March 17, 1952 in Fargo, North Dakota to George and Marian Tchouban. She attended grade school and high school in Moorehead, Minnesota. She moved on to attend the University of Minnesota and received her diploma from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

