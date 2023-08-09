SIERRA VISTA— Ruth Anne Huston, 71, passed away June 2, 2023, at Banner Hospital due to a tragic car accident.
Ruth Anne was born March 17, 1952 in Fargo, North Dakota to George and Marian Tchouban. She attended grade school and high school in Moorehead, Minnesota. She moved on to attend the University of Minnesota and received her diploma from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She then went to Pueblo, Colorado where she put her nursing degree to work. She was identified as an outstanding Clinical Nurse. We next find her at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, U.S. Army Health Clinic, Dugway Proving Ground, Dugway, Utah. There, she served as the Nurse in charge of the Occupational Health Section. She supervised the clinical emergency services that provided ambulance support for over 4,000 Depot employees. We next find her at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. Here, she performed professional; Occupational Health Nursing services to over 9,000 military and civilian personnel {Data from 2009}. Conducted work site assessments, fitness for duty evaluations, pre-employment physical evaluations, medical surveillance and screening, vision screening, auditory exams, and immunization screenings to name a few of her duties. Ruth Anne retired in March 2012.
She was a member of the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, PEO Sisterhood, Elks, and the Red Cross. She loved to do activities with her family: scuba diving, fishing, boating, swimming, and traveling. She continued volunteering, driving for ViCap and serving on various Church committees.
She is survived by her Husband Bill Huston, Brother George and family: PJ Antry, Daniel Antry, Calvin Ashworth, Doug Huston, Darcy Kruse, Dan Huston, Jacob Huston, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
She will certainly be missed by friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Sierra Vista Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85650.