SIERRA VISTA — Ruth Elizabeth Harper, 77, passed away on December 4, 2020, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born on January 23, 1943, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Reinhold and Winifred Hendricks. Ruth grew up in Bisbee, Arizona and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1961. She then went on to attend Northern Arizona University. Ruth worked for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company and the Phelps Dodge Mercantile Warehouse in Bisbee, Arizona. Upon moving to Morenci, Arizona, she continued her working career at the Morenci Library, until she retired in 1997.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard Harper. Together they raised three children, Stephanie (John) Williams, Richelle (Rick) Harper, and Kristopher (Christin) Harper. She was an adoring “Nana” to seven grandchildren: Sandra (Ryan), Holly (Brandon), Nicole (Tyler), Kyleah (Jordan), Mya, Caiden, and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren: Rylan, Isabell, Hailey and Emmett.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Winifred Hendricks; her brothers, Merton Hendricks, Robert Hendricks, William Hendricks, and Raymond Hendricks; and her sisters, Dorothy McIntyre, Mary Lu Boeckmann, and Louise Johnston, and a great granddaughter, our sweet angel Amelia.
Ruth dedicated her life to her family. She had the most beautiful heart and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the Angels at Healing Hearts Assisted Living, Casa De La Paz Hospice, and James Rowley, FNP. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Casa De La Paz Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me". A golden heart stopped beating and hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best. Rest in paradise our beautiful, sweet Nana, until we see you again! Love you all the numbers! Love you more - said it first!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.