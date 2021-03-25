Ruth Imogene Dupes, 97

SIERRA VISTA — Ruth Imogene Dupes, 97, of Sierra Vista passed away March 26, 2020 while in hospice care. She was born September 28, 1922 in Bakersfield California. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years Henry Dupes. She was a devoted housewife and caring mother. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

