SIERRA VISTA–Ruth Martinez passed away on June 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Ruth was a resident of Sierra Vista for 56 years.
Ruth was born to the late Social and Corrine Trowbridge. She graduated from Kingston High in Kingston, Arkansas in 1953. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Arkansas. She taught in Arkansas and New Mexico before moving to Sierra Vista with her husband Manuel. Once her own children were in school, she restarted her teaching career teaching Home Economics at Buena High School for over 20 years.
Ruth loved cooking, sewing, crocheting and being Coach Martinez' wife. While her husband Manuel coached wrestling, she never missed a home match and was always the most enthusiastic Buena fan in the crowd. If anyone asked which of the wrestlers was hers, her reply would be “all of them”.
She is preceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, Manuel, her parents Social and Corrine, and her brothers Joe and Marion. She is survived by her sisters Mary and Esther; her children Billie and Bruce; her son-in-law, Ron; grandchildren David, Tasha, Dave and Ashley.
