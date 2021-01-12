SIERRA VISTA — Ruth McGlothlin, 80, of Sierra Vista Arizona, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Hereford, Arizona. Internment of her ashes at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church Columbarium was on November 13, 2020. A Memorial service is planned for Spring/Summer of 2021. Arrangements were by Hatfield Funeral Home.
Ruth was born in Brighton, Massachusetts to Helen and Herman Cronje on June 1, 1940. She was part of the first class at the new North Reading, Massachusetts High School, graduating in 1958. She married James (Jim) McGlothlin on June 30, 1962 in North Reading, Massachusetts. She graduated from University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She worked for many years as a public-school teacher, primarily teaching Math. She spent many years teaching in the Palominas and Sierra Vista districts as both full time and a substitute. She was heavily involved in various groups at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jeanne (Clark) and Janice; her husband, Jim; and her son, Darrell. Ruth is survived by her son, Bryan (Dawn) McGlothlin of Marion, Iowa; and grandsons, Tyler and Dylan McGlothlin of Marion, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church in her name.The family of Ruth wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Via Elegante for taking such great care of her, as well as her extended church family who shared their hospitality and many dinners and milkshakes with her.
