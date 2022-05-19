HUACHUCA CITY — Ruth Elinor Stolmayer passed away May 18, 2022. Ruth was born on July 1, 1948 to Harry and Margaret Shoff in Akron, Ohio. From a very young age her nickname was "Susie, Sue" and followed her through life.
Raised in Akron, Ohio, she met her love of her life Rudolf "Rudy" Stolmayer in 1966. They were later married on April 20, 1968. They just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. With dad being in the Marines, Mama got to travel to Hawaii, California, then settling in Huachuca City, Arizona. Together, they have two children, Rudolf "Rudy" Stolmayer Jr. and Renee Baldenegro.
Ruth pursued her dream career in Education starting in 1966 at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio then completing her Masters Degree in Early Elementary Education at the University of Arizona in 1981. She later in 1991 received a Masters Degree in English as a Second Language.
Throughout her career, she was a substitute teacher for all of Cochise County, tutor for children with disabilities, and provided homebound education to students who were not able to attend school. Mama was an active member of the community to include in 1977, Ruth was the Founder, President, and Coach of The Huachuca City Soccer League. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Assembly Leader, Girl Scout Leader, board member of The Huachuca City Library, and very active member of The University of Arizona Alumni Association.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Shoff, and brother Thomas Shoff.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rudolf Stolmayer of Huachuca City, son, Rudolf (Michelle) Stolmayer of Sierra Vista, and daughter, Renee (Angel) Baldenegro of Ogden, Utah, sister, Marilyn Reidinger of Ohio, sister, Maragert (Bob) Major of Georgia, brother, Richard (Joey) Shoff of Ohio and brother, William (Connie) Shoff of Ohio.
She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Aaron Robles of Utah, Alexander Anderson of Huachuca City, Lacie Stolmayer of Huachuca City, Samantha and Brandon Meza of Sierra Vista and great granddaughter, Aerithe Robles of Utah.
Per her request, there will not be a service. Her ashes will be spread in Patagonia Lake, her favorite fishing hole. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church, Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner Ave., Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
We would like to thank Via Elegante for the wonderful care you have given Mama these last 3 years, and Casa De La Paz, Jill and whole team for the comfort care you have given Mama and for helping us through this difficult time.
Mama, your journey here is now over. It's time to start your new journey. We will miss you and you will always be with you. We will see you again. You are the best Mama, Wife, Grandma, Aunt, Sister, and Friend anyone could ever ask for. Rest easy now
Mama, we love you!
Cremation entrusted with Jensen Funeral Home.