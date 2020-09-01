Ruth Valora Williams (nee Sproul), 86

ELFRIDA—Ruth passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at her home outside of Elfrida, Arizona. She passed peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her children, Robert Williams, and Valorie Nelson, her sister Maryella Cowan, 10 grand children; Glenn, Paula, Ruth,Roberta, Jacob, Russell,Kelly, Randy, JB (Jack Bradley), and Krista. 16 Great Grand children, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Preceding her in death is her husband Robert E.Williams, 3 sons, Dale, Jacob, and Timothy Williams, and her brother Robert Sproul.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of Arizona and most of that was spent in Cochise County. She was born in Douglas on February 2, 1934 but resided with her family on the ranch in the Rucker area at the northeast end of the Swisshelm Mountains. She attended school in Douglas through High School then went to college in Tempe at Arizona State University. She got married on June 30, 1953, but continued her education on a part time basis and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1962. She and her family moved back to Cochise County in 1963 when they started farming outside of Elfrida, Arizona. She started working as a teacher in the fall of 1963 and continued as a teacher and administrator in Douglas, Ash Creek and Elfrida through the 1983/1984 school year. She was elected to the Elfrida Elementary School Board in 1985 and served until 1992. She was a long time member of the BPOE Does
organization in Douglas and served on its local board for several years. She was present at the founding meeting of the Cowbelles along with her sister Maryella as her mother Irene V. Sproul was one of the founding members and was a lifelong member. She loved country western music and dancing to the music with her husband. She loved turquoise jewelry and wore it often. Also she played the accordion and would perform many polkas. She was a wonderful cook and taught 4H cooking and sewing classes for many years. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at her home on September 12, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Per her request she is to be cremated and Westlawn Chapel Mortuary & Crematory of Willcox is handling that for the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at www.willcoxhospice.com they were very helpful the last months and eased Ruth's condition and the family sends them their thanks. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.