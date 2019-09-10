SIERRA VISTA—Ruth W. Rice, 97, passed August 20, 2019. She was born in Britton S.D. June 28, 1922 the oldest of 2 girls, to George Wilgers and Martha Krause Wilgers, members of 2 large German immigrant farming families who settled in the central area of Canada and the US in the mid-1800’s. The advent of the North American Dust Bowl in the 1930’s ruined much of the family farmland, they were literally blown to the west coast, settling in Seattle, Washington. After graduating from high school in 1941, Ruth went to work for Sears Roebuck and then for the Boeing Aircraft Company. She then worked for the US Employment Services prior to transferring to the Seattle Port of Embarkation where she met her second husband. Ruth married John Rice on June 21, 1947. In September they were transferred to Germany and spent 4 years in Germany and Austria before returning to a position in New York City, where they lived for 5 years. They were transferred to Dugway, Utah and then to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1959 where she lived for the past 60 years. She was widowed in 1969, had 3 daughters, and is survived by 2 of them, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children. In 1966 She helped organize the Buena High School Band Parents group. In 1969 our high school band marched in the Rose Parade. She worked for the election of Senator Dennis DeConconi as well as other public officials. She retired in 1983 as a motel clerk supervisor and had been active in many senior citizens activities. She will be missed.
The family will be holding a memorial service at 26 E Kayetan Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona on Sunday, September 22 from 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
