SIERRA VISTA–Ruth W. Rice, 97, was born in Britton, South Dakota, raised by George and Martha Wilgers, with her sister Dorothy.
When Ruth was working for Boeing in Seattle, she was also one of the original Rosie the Riveters. When the family moved to Sierra Vista in 1959, Ruth was the chairman for the Girl Scouts and ran the concession stand to support the Little League.
Ruth was very political: she ran for Mayor in 1962. She also was the President of the Women’s Democratic Club and NARFE (National Association for Retired Federal Employees). She also received various awards and accomplishments in her 60 years in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Ruth precedes her parents George and Martha Wilgers, husband John W. Rice, sister Dorothy, daughter Patsy Ruth Hampton Hays, and 2 son-in-laws Gilbert Hays and Donald Stevens.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Priscilla (Dennis) Culp, Cheryl Stevens, step-son John Rice, grandchildren John (Mary) Hays, Glenda Trevino, Matthew Hays, Brandon and Michael Baraconi, and 5 great-grandchildren Gilbert, Patrick, Katelyn, Tristyn, and Stayten.
The family will be holding a memorial service at 26 E. Kayetan Drive in Sierra Vista on Sunday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
