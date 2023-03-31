Rutilo (Rudy) G. Salaiz, 76

Rutilo (Rudy) G. Salaiz passed away suddenly on March 26th 2023 with his loving wife and stepson John by his side. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 76.

He is preceded in death by his father Gunecindo, mother Ramona, sisters Irma and Jessie.

