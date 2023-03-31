Rutilo (Rudy) G. Salaiz, 76 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rutilo (Rudy) G. Salaiz passed away suddenly on March 26th 2023 with his loving wife and stepson John by his side. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 76.He is preceded in death by his father Gunecindo, mother Ramona, sisters Irma and Jessie.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, stepsons Michael & John Osbeck and daughter Lorraine, brother Silver (Josie), sisters Cruz and Alicia and numerous nieces and nephews.Rudy loved to ride his motorcycle and go to the casino, Heaven has gained another Angel and will be sorely missed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Most Popular 4-vehicle crash in Sierra Vista Wrong-way driver sparks four-vehicle crash on Fry Boulevard Miracle Valley’s golden-domed cathedral slated for demolition Man in fatal car accident receives six-month sentence Protection order against former candidate Martin to be enforced Suspect in carjacking of octogenarian is arrested in Tucson, authorities say El Tour de Zona hits the streets of Cochise County Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum has new director, photographic exhibit Mary's Mission oral arguments set; facility continues to advertise its services Groups claim BLM fails to protect SPRNCA from cattle Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 12 hrs ago Most Popular 4-vehicle crash in Sierra Vista Wrong-way driver sparks four-vehicle crash on Fry Boulevard Miracle Valley’s golden-domed cathedral slated for demolition Man in fatal car accident receives six-month sentence Protection order against former candidate Martin to be enforced Suspect in carjacking of octogenarian is arrested in Tucson, authorities say El Tour de Zona hits the streets of Cochise County Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum has new director, photographic exhibit Mary's Mission oral arguments set; facility continues to advertise its services Groups claim BLM fails to protect SPRNCA from cattle COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started