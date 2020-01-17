Sally Ann Bond, 73

COVINA, CA—Sally Ann Bond (maiden name Yates) passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 at 73 years old in Covina, California. Sally was born on September 12, 1946, in Bisbee, Arizona, where she grew up. As a young girl, Sally often rode her horse, Marble, around Lowell, sometimes accompanied by her dog Patches.
Sally went to Bisbee High School, and graduated in the class of 1964. After graduating, she attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she met Melvin Bond. The two married and after moving from Page, Arizona, to New Mexico, they settled with their four children in Covina, California in the 1980s.
In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, Sally was a child caregiver, proud Mary Kay rep (and user), and senior care worker. As a teen, her and her best friend Carol worked at the snack bar in the bowling alley in Bisbee, and would often check their hair and makeup in the reflection of the kitchen utensils.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Trella and Chesley Yates, and her brothers, Robert Jene and Chesley Yates, Jr. She is survived by her brother, George Yates, former husband, Melvin, their children, Mike, Apryl, John, and Sara, and her grandchildren, Dillon, Camilla, Cody, Alexander, and Elania. The family is having private services in Bisbee, where Sally's final resting place will be.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.