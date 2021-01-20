Sally Anne (Darnell) Richards, 96

DOUGLAS — Sally Anne (Darnell) Richards, died peacefully in Oakley, Utah on Monday, January 18, 2021 just 19 days shy of her 97th birthday. She was born on February 6, 1924. Sally was born to Clifton Elsworth and Lillie Ora (Roberds) Darnell in Douglas, Arizona. She grew up in Apache, Arizona and attended school in Douglas. Sally graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in elementary education and taught several grades in a one-room schoolhouse in Portal, Arizona. She married James Finley Richards on February 9, 1947 in Douglas. They were married 61 years and ranched in Arizona and New Mexico their entire lives, except during a drought when they moved to Odessa, Texas for approximately a year. In 1965, they moved to a home they built in Portal where they lived for 39 years.
Sally is survived by her children: Michael of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Judy (Mike) of Lamar, Montanna; and David (Vicki) of Park City, Utah; grandchildren: Lindsey (Angel) Garcia of Morenci, Arizona; Michelle (Chris) Strickland of Phoenix, Arizona; Carrie of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Becky (Kelly) Kirkpatrick of Montanna; Melissa (Casey) Rufkahr of Montanna; Mandy (Robbie) Delfs of Gilbert, Arizona; and Jacque Richards of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren: Elyssa Vigil, Domonik Vigil, Madison Strickland, Isaiah Gaskill, Robbie Gilsdorf, Ian Danner, Caleb Hogan, Mara DeTienne, Wyatt Gorman, Braedan Cockrum, Lain Rufkahr; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Finley; her grandson, Clayton Hogan, her brothers, Dan, Fred, and Casey; and her sister, Dorothy. Sally was an accomplished pianist and loved giving piano lessons. She loved entertaining, watching birds, gardening and was an avid game player and reader.
Due to the current restrictions, services will be held at a later date at the family plot in Paradise, Arizona.
